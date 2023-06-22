17th arrest in multi-crore guava orchard compensation scam

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested Vaishali, the Kharar Horticulture Development Officer (HDO), in connection with the guava orchard compensation scam. She is the 17th person to be arrested by the VB in the multi-crore rupee scam.

Revealing this here today, an official spokesperson of the VB said that Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had acquired a land for the development of Aerotropolis project alongside the Airport Road, SAS Nagar (Mohali). As per the acquisition policy, compensation of the land acquired was to be provided in accordance with the Land Pooling Policy of GMADA.

However, he said the value of fruit/guava trees attached to land was to be paid in addition to the value of the land and the determination of value of fruit trees was to be made by the Department of Horticulture. Subsequently, Land Acquisition Collector, GMADA sent a survey list of land said to be having fruit trees to the Director (Horticulture), requesting the official to prepare an assessment report of the trees.

The spokesperson added that the assessment work of ‘Pocket A’ (Bakarpur village) was marked by the Mohali Deputy Director to Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, HDO Dera Bassi, but the area falls in the jurisdiction of the Kharar HDO. Sidhu submitted his assessment report considering 2,500 plants per acre that too of Category 1 and 2. This report was further sent to the GMADA LAC to release payments accordingly.

However, some landowners filed applications that their plants were assessed incorrectly and they claimed enhanced compensation. On the basis of these applications, the Director (Horticulture) constituted a state-level committee to verify this report.

This committee comprised two Assistant Directors and two HDOs. The committee suggested reassessment of plants as per classification of orchards according to health and yield. Thereafter, assessment work of ‘Pocket A’ was assigned to Kharar HDO Vaishali, who submitted her report which was almost similar to the first report suggesting most of the plants as fruit yielding (4-5 years of age) so that maximum possible compensation could be passed on to the beneficiaries, he added.

On the basis of her report, around Rs 145 crore were released as compensation, the spokesperson said, adding that Vaishali had been absconding since the registration of the FIR and her anticipatory bail had been dismissed by the Mohali Sessions Court. Moreover, her bail petition was pending before the High Court, which too had not allowed any interim relief to her.