18 cellphones, chargers seized from Faridkot jail

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 19

During a search in Faridkot jail on Saturday, the

jail authorities seized 18 mobile phones, eight SIM cards, nine headphones and 10 chargers.

While two mobile phones were seized from lock-ups, 16 phones and other items recovered lying abandoned inside the jail. Housing over 2,500 inmates, Faridkot jail is known for the seizure of a number of cellphones.

In the last about 80 days, over 120 mobile phones have been recovered in the jail here. Many phones have been seized from the high-security zone. Some days back, the jail authorities had recovered a smartphone from Monu Dagar in the high-security zone of jail here.

Another inmate Sham Singh alias Shama of Amritsar in the high-security zone of the Faridkot jail allegedly broke his phone after an official caught him using it last week.

While the jail authorities are keeping many gangsters and hardcore criminals in the high-security zone but the repeated seizures of the phones from them is keeping the jail authorities on tenterhooks.