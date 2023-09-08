18 days on, no trace of labourer swept away by floodwaters in Fazilka

Praful Chander Nagpal

Fazilka, September 7

Eighteen days have passed, but there are no signs of the man who was reportedly swept away by floodwaters in Fazilka.

Family members said labourer Raj Singh (35), a resident of Dhani Krishan Singh of Teja Rohela village, had gone to bring some material from the fields on a boat on August 20, but he did not return. His wife Kulwinder Kaur said Raj Singh’s water bottle and slippers were found in the boat that was spotted abandoned near the village.

It is presumed that he might have swept away towards Pakistan side.

The family is shattered as Raj Singh is survived by wife, two minor daughters and a son besides mother. He was the only bread earner of the family. Kulwinder Kaur rued that government functionaries did not reach out to the family or offered any financial assistance to them. “We have been facing starvation-like situation,” she said.

When contacted, Fazilka SDM Nikas Khichar said so far no financial assistance had been given to the family. He said after consultation with family members, first an FIR would be registered and then the process of offering aid would be initiated.

#Fazilka