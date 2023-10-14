18 IAS, two PCS officers transferred in Punjab

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

As many as 18 IAS and 2 PCS officers have been transferred in Punjab.

Vivek Pratap Singh, principal secretary, health and family welfare has been posted as principal secretary, technical education and industrial training.

Ajoy Kumar Sinha, principal secretary, finance, and in addition, principal secretary, housing and urban development, has been posted as principal secretary, finance.