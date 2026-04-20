18 months on, Gurjeet Singh Khalsa agrees to end tower-top protest in Samana

Activist Gurjeet Singh Khalsa (43) on Sunday agreed to climb down the 400-ft Samana telecom tower he had mounted seeking an anti-sacrilege law in October 2024.

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The development comes hours after Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria gave his nod to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026, paving the way for the enactment of the law. “It is more of contentment than happiness as my prayers have been answered by Waheguru,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Samana tower morcha members will organise an akhand path near the protest site at Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Chowk, with the dharna ending on the day of the bhog.

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A resident of Kheri Nagaiyan village in Patiala, Gurjeet Singh Khalsa told The Tribune that he would wait for bhog of the akhand path to conclude and come down in the presence of people, who had been protesting in his support.

“There is no haste. I am thankful to the Punjab Government, the Chief Minister and the Punjab Governor for the law. Finally, those who commit sacrilege of any kind will face severe punishment,” Khalsa said.

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Over a year, despite assurances by state government functionaries, the activist refused to end his agitation.

Braving harsh weather, Khalsa has been staying put on the telecom tower. Supporters of Khalsa had launched a foot march from Samana on January 1, and later began an indefinite dharna in the town in March.

Atop the tower, he was living in a tarpaulin shelter, with two caretakers bringing food and water once a day. He used a polythene bag to relieve himself. In the absence of any physical activity, his blood pressure and sugar levels fluctuated at times.

A dairy owner and farmer by profession, he said his religious sentiments were hurt reading about sacrilege incidents in the state.

In 2024, he decided that his brother will take care of the business and the family when he chose the path of struggle. His son Ashmeet Singh passed his matriculation examination last year.

Atop the tower, he has a makeshift tarpaulin shelter and two caretakers who come with food and water once a day. In the absence of any physical activity, his blood pressure and sugar levels fluctuate at times.

SGPC welcomes nod to Bill

Amritsar: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) welcomed the assent given by Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

In a statement, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the government should show its resolute will to punish the perpetrators of sacrilege as a majority of them managed to escape punishment despite presence of laws.

He stressed that another major need was to unearth the conspiracy behind such incidents.