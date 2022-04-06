18 Nagar Council former officials chargesheeted

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 5

In a major move towards curbing corrupt practices, the authorities of the Department of Local Government have chargesheeted eights former executive officers (EOs), nine junior engineers (JEs) and a municipal engineer (ME) of the Sangrur Nagar Council.

As per allegations, the officers during their postings at various times in the Sangrur NC failed to act against colonisers who had developed illegal colonies. The authorities have directed the officers to inspect the records pertaining to colonies and submit their replies within 21 days.

They have been asked to inspect only relevant records and in case the record is not available in the NC office, they will have to arrange it. No delay in reply will be allowed citing absence of records. If the replies are not submitted by the officers within 21 days, it would be deemed they do not have any reply.

One of the chargesheeted officers said: “The authorities have issued chargesheets without proper inquiry or verification. I had written to my seniors for action against the PSPCL and sewerage board officers, who had given connections to illegal colonies. How could only an EO or JE stop mushrooming of illegal colonies?”

The vigilance cell of the department had inspected the NC records on October 22 last year. It had come to light that of the 55 illegal colonies under the jurisdiction of the NC, colonisers had applied for regularisation of only 17.