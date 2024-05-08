18 special polling stations across Malerkotla district

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 7

With intent to make people have a pleasant experience at specially designed election-related venues near their localities, the administration claimed to have completed arrangements for setting up model polling stations, green polling station, pink polling station and those to be fully managed by the differently abled and young government personnel in Amargarh Assembly segment of Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency and Malerkotla segment falling under Sangrur LS constituency.

While the precedent of setting up unique polling stations was set as a directive of Election Commission decade ago, the endeavour has turned to be an element of joy for the organisers in the district. “Besides providing basic minimum facilities like drinking water, shed, toilets and ramps at all the 400 polling booths in our district, we have planned to set up some unique polling stations and booths where voters will experience an aura of festivity with exclusive elements of culture of the erstwhile state of Malerkotla,” said District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi, maintaining that personnel led by ADC Rajpal Singh, Ahmedgarh SDM Gurmit Kumar Bansal and Malerkotla SDM Aparna MB have already completed arrangements for setting up unique polling stations in compliance of guidelines of the ECI.

Earlier, ADC Rajpal Singh convened a meeting to review the progress of setting up of exclusive polling stations with intent to make first time voters, elderly voters and PwD voters feel special on the day of polling on June 1.

“We have already planned to set up two green polling stations under Green Initiative in the district, where samplings of ornamental and fruiting trees will be distributed among all voters,” said the ADC, maintaining that SVEEP nodal officers had been advised to spread awareness about the initiative among masses.

Singh claimed that all polling stations had been planned to be set up at ground floors of easily accessible government or public premises so that voters can use their right to vote comfortably, without hesitation and any fear.

In all ten model polling stations, two green polling stations, two young personnel managed, two differently abled employees managed and two all women polling stations have been planned in the district, claimed the district administration.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Malerkotla