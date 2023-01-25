18 trains cancelled till February 24

Tribune News Service

Moga, January 24

With fog and the cold wave continuing in North India, the Railways has cancelled18 trains in Ferozepur Division from January 25 to February 24.

The trains that have been cancelled are: 06967 Jalandhar City-Ferozepur Special, 06964 Ferozepur-Jalandhar, 06994 Fazilka-Kotkapura Special, 06991 Kotkapura-Fazilka Special, 06958 Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur Special, 06959 Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar,06921 Amritsar-Dera Baba Nanak Special, 06922 Dera Baba Nanak-Amritsar Special, 06995 Bathinda-Fazilka, 06996 Fazilka-Bathinda Special, 06937 Amritsar-Pathankot, 06934 Pathankot-Amritsar, 04577 Ambala-Nangal Dam, 04568 Nangal Dam-Ambala Special, 01625 Dhuri-Bathinda Special, 01626 Bathinda-Dhuri Special, 04549 Ambala-Patiala Special and 04550 Patiala-Ambala Special train.

#fazilka #Ferozepur #Hoshiarpur #Kotkapura #Moga