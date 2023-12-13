18-year-old missing woman's half-burnt body found in Punjab's Jalandhar

Jalandhar, December 13
The body of an 18-year-old girl, a Class 12 student of a government school in Adarsh Nagar, was found partially burnt from a plot near Arjun Nagar in Basti Bawa Khel here.
The police and forensic teams have responded to the scene after an onlooker spotted the half-burnt body around 10 am on Wednesday.
The girl had been missing for the past 24 hours.
The victim's father said she, accompanied by her friends, had left for school at 9 am on Tuesday but did not return.
Basti Bawa Khel SHO Rajesh Thakur said a forensic team is on the scene collecting evidence. He said an investigation is under way and they were exploring all angles.
