18-year-old Punjab-origin youth arrested with loaded handgun in Surrey; faces 8 charges

An 18-year-old Punjab-origin youth has been arrested by the Surrey Police Service (SPS) after a loaded 9mm handgun was recovered from a Porsche during a vehicle stop in central Surrey in the early hours of Sunday.

The accused, identified as Paramveer Singh Deol, a Surrey resident, was arrested after allegedly evading police, speeding and driving through a red light.

According to the SPS, at around 1.37 am on November 8, a frontline officer spotted a white Porsche being driven dangerously in the area. The vehicle allegedly accelerated, ran a red light and failed to stop when signalled by police.

With assistance from members of SPS Project Assurance, officers managed to stop the vehicle and arrest its driver. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a loaded firearm from inside the car.

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The BC Prosecution Service has approved eight charges against Deol, including failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, occupying a vehicle containing a firearm and possessing a loaded firearm without a licence.

The other charges include possessing a firearm without a registration certificate, careless transportation of a 9mm pistol, and two counts of violating release conditions — possessing a firearm and occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

Deol remains in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.