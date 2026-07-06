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Home / Punjab / 18-year-old who ran over Ludhiana woman was filming social media reel

18-year-old who ran over Ludhiana woman was filming social media reel

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:13 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Two days after a speeding car claimed the life of a woman and injured another in Model Town, a video has emerged raising serious road safety concerns. The short clip purportedly shows an 18-year-old boy filming a social media reel while driving the car that hit the two women on July 3.

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After the collision, 53-year-old Harpreet Kaur clung to the car’s bonnet, but died after falling onto the road. Her friend, Manmeet Kaur (50), suffered severe injuries.

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“The driver, identified as Aman Kumar, was shooting a reel for Instagram. He even shared a live stream with his friend. After the accident, the live stream record exposed the truth,” a police official said. Police later seized the accused’s car in Rajasthan. Kumar, a resident of Abdullahpur Basti, only held a learner’s licence.

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The victim’s family alleged that the accused’s father, who runs a spare parts shop, tried to protect his son by replacing the car’s front windshield at a shop in Dugri. They claimed he took the car to Rajasthan in an attempt to destroy evidence. The family demanded that an attempt-to-murder case be registered against the driver.

Model Town SHO Gurshinder Kaur confirmed that the accused had been arrested and a case for a non-bailable offence (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) had been registered against him.

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