18-yr-old dies of ‘drug overdose’ in Talwandi Sabo village

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 26

An 18-year-old youth allegedly died due to drug overdose at Malkana village in Talwandi Sabo. The deceased was found in a dirty water pond of the village on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mehakdeep Singh, who was allegedly hooked to drugs. The family members of the deceased said they repeatedly asked him to shun drugs but his friends would again drag him into addiction. They have sought action against some people in this connection.