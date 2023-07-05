Rs 180 cr sanctioned, Rs 30 cr disbursed, govt tells HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

More than three months after a show-cause notice was issued to Punjab Chief Secretary and another functionary in a matter pertaining to the post-matric scholarships scheme for financial assistance to Scheduled Caste students, the state of Punjab today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Rs 180 crores have been sanctioned and Rs 30 crore already disbursed.

As the case came up for resumed hearing before Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan’s Bench, Punjab Additional Advocate-General Aman Pal submitted that some amount would be disbursed today itself. It was further submitted that some clarification was required from the colleges concerned and additional time might be granted for the purpose. Taking a note of the submissions, Justice Sangwan fixed the case for further hearing on July 28, which has its genesis in a bunch of petitions filed by educational institutions a decade ago.

The petitioners, among other things, had contended that the colleges/institutions, under the scheme, were not to charge tuition and non-refundable compulsory fee from the eligible students.

The amount was to be recovered by the institutions from the state government’s department concerned. Many of the students finished their course and left the college, leaving the petitioner-institutions high and dry as the fee could not be recovered from them.

Taking up the matter, the Bench in August 2013, directed that the amount by the Central Government to the state government on account of eligible students’ fee under the scheme would be paid directly to the college. It would not to be deposited to the eligible students’ account. The Bench then set a three-month deadline for disbursal of the reimbursement and relevant fee etc. to the colleges.