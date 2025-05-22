DT
181 kg poppy husk, psychotropic drugs seized in Kiratpur Sahib; 3 arrested

181 kg poppy husk, psychotropic drugs seized in Kiratpur Sahib; 3 arrested

Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against all three accused
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 06:16 PM May 22, 2025 IST
The police have arrested three narcotic smugglers and seized 181 kg poppy husk and 240 pills of psychotropic drugs from them.

Ropar SSP Guljeet Singh Khurana said the district police has launched a campaign against drug addiction. They have been continuously conducting checking at various places against drug smugglers. During checking, Hardeep Singh, a resident of Gondpur Jai Chand village, hailing from Una; and Abhishek, a resident of Amroh village, Talwara, were arrested from Kiratpur Sahib and poppy husk was recovered from them.

In another case, Babandeep Singh, a resident of Ramgarh Manda village in Morinda area of Ropar district, was arrested and 240 psychotropic drug pills were recovered from him. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against all three accused.

In the continuation of project 'Sampark', the general public will be made aware of the ill effects of drugs, the official said.

