183 camps set up, 18,000 rescued

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 13

The Punjab Government has increased the number of relief camps from 127 to 183 in flood-affected areas of the state.

The government said 51 relief camps were in Jalandhar, 36 in Ferozepur, 25 in Patiala, 22 in Mohali, 16 in Ropar, eight in Kapurthala, seven in Moga, seven in Tarn Taran, three in Ludhiana, three in Sangrur; three in Hoshiarpur and two in Nawanshahr. An official spokesperson said besides certain towns, as many as 1,159 villages in 14 districts had been affected by the floods.

He said as many as 18,802 persons had been evacuated and taken to safe places.

Currently, 14 districts are affected by floods, including Patiala, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Pathankot, etc.

