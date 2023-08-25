Rs 186-crore flood relief a joke with farmers: Sukhbir Badal

Tribune News Service

Sardulgarh, August 24

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was rubbing salt into the wound of farmers, whose crops had been ravaged by floods, by releasing a compensation of Rs 186 crore and asserted that SAD would continue its agitation against the government till farmers and farm labourers were not paid a fair compensation.

Addressing the party’s second mammoth dharna here, the SAD president said, “The government released Rs 186 crore to the beleaguered farmers the same day SAD held its first dharna at Devigarh. However, the amount is too less and does not even partially cover the losses sustained by farmers. It’s like a joke. It is shocking that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set aside only Rs 186 crore for farmers, but is spending Rs 750 crore on self-projection through advertisements. If this wasteful expenditure is stopped, farmer compensation can be increased by three times immediately.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Sukhbir Badal