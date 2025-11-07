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Home / Punjab / Youth killed in Kotkapura clash after petty argument turns violent

Youth killed in Kotkapura clash after petty argument turns violent

The deceased has been identified as Bobby Singh, a resident of Koharwala village in Faridkot district

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 10:13 PM Nov 07, 2025 IST
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The deceased, Bobby Singh.
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A 19‑year‑old youth was killed in a violent clash between two groups of youngsters in Kotkapura on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bobby Singh, a resident of Koharwala village in Faridkot district.

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According to police sources, the two groups had a heated argument over a petty issue on Thursday, and the altercation ended with a challenge to confront each other the next day.

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On Friday evening, both groups reportedly came face‑to‑face near Harinao Road in Kotkapura, where the argument escalated into a physical fight. During the clash, Bobby Singh, who was accompanying one of the groups, suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot.

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DSP Kotkapura Sanjeev Kumar said the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are in the process of contacting the family members of the deceased.

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