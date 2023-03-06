19 cellphones seized in jail

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 5

In a major recovery, officials seized 19 cellphones from the Central Jail. These cellphones were reportedly thrown from outside the jail premises.

Other gadgets like chargers, headphones, data cables, two SIM cards, 33 packets of cigarettes and 34 packets of tobacco pouches were also recovered from the jail premises.

Jail Deputy Superintendent Yogesh Jain said the staff on duty nabbed an undertrial Waqeel Singh while he was trying to scale an internal jail wall. During his frisking, nine packets were recovered from which cellphones were recovered, said Jain. The undertrial was booked under Section 52-A/42, Prisons Act, he said.