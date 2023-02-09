19 decorated for gallantry, distinguished service

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Nineteen Army personnel were decorated for gallantry and distinguished service at the Army’s South Western Command Investiture Ceremony held at the Bathinda Military Station today.

The awards were presented by Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command. These included 17 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Sena Medal (Distinguished Service) and one Vishisht Seva Medal (Distinguished Service).

The investiture is conducted once a year to confer various awards on personnel who have distinguished themselves by acts of individual gallantry and exceptional devotion to duty, according to a statement issued here today.

The recipients included nine officers, one junior commissioned officer and nine other ranks.

One gallantry award was presented posthumously to the father of Sepoy Laxman of 61 Rasthriya Rifles Battalion.

The Army Commander also conferred the Chief of Army Staff Certificate of Appreciation on five units and the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Unit Appreciation on 15 units for exemplary performance.

Congratulating the awardees for their gallantry and distinguished service on the occasion, the Army Commander urged all ranks, ex-servicemen and their families to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation.

Earlier, as part of the investiture, a multi-activity display was organised, which included hot air balloon and para-motor flying, motorcycle display, military band performance, cultural events and martial dances and a dog show.