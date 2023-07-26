19 held, drugs seized in search operations

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, July 25

The police in a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF) today conducted a special cordon and search operation focused on drug trafficking and anti-social elements in Ferozepur and Fazilka.

ADGP, Law and Order, Gurinder Singh Dhillon supervised the operation.

The ADGP said during this operation, the police teams arrested 19 anti-social elements after registering 15 FIRs, adding that the teams also seized Rs 13.96 lakh of drug money, 320 grams of heroin and a huge quantity of lahan from their possession, besides impounding 27 vehicles of suspected persons.

