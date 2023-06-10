19 rescued in raids against child labour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Minister for Social Security, Women and Child Development Dr Baljit Kaur said raids were conducted in Patiala as part of the action month against child labour.

The raids, carried out in collaboration with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), resulted in the rescue of 19 children.

The minister said of the 19 rescued children, nine were below the age of 14, while the remaining were adolescents. After verification of their documents, legal action and rehabilitation measures would be initiated, she said.

Dr Baljit said during the operation, a 14-year-old child, who was rescued from a motor repair shop, expressed desire to become a mechanical engineer. “Recognising his aspirations, we have partnered with the NGO Human Rights Mission, who have agreed to sponsor his education,” she added.

She expressed her gratitude to BBA for their cooperation and support.