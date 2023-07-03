19-year-old girl raped

Abohar, July 2
A 19-year-old girl was raped by an acquaintance identified as Parveen Kumar of Chuhriwala Dhanna village. The suspect promised the victim an outsourcing job at a bank here. He took the victim to a house near Dhobi Ghat in the Old Suraj Nagari and allegedly raped her.
Parveen’s two friends were also present at the house, the victim stated to the police. A case was registered at the City 2 police station under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. Sub Inspector Inderjit Kaur is investigating the case.
