19-yr-old kills minor sister

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, June 27

A 19-year-old boy, who had doubts over character of his younger sister, a minor, allegedly killed her by slitting her throat at their residence at Fakkarsar village in the Gidderbaha Assembly segment here today.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Anju. Their father has already passed away. Their mother had gone to work in fields when the boy allegedly killed his sister in the courtyard of the house. The suspect, Kulwinder Singh, however, managed to flee from home. The weapon reportedly used to commit the crime has been recovered.

The police have registered a case. Sources said the girl had an affair and wanted to marry the boy, but her brother had objection over the relationship.