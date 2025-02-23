Punjab State Election Commissioner Raj Kamal Chaudhuri informed that 191 contesting candidates were left in the fray after the last date of withdrawal of nominations for the elections to the Municipal Councils of Tarn Taran (Tarn Taran district), Dera Baba Nanak (Gurdaspur district) and Talwara (Hohiarpur district).

He further disclosed that the number of contesting candidates left in the fray after withdrawal of nominations for Tarn Taran, Dera Baba Nanak and Talwara were 113, 37 and 41, respectively.

The elections will be held on March 2 from 7 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day at the polling station itself.