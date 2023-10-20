197 dengue cases in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Dengue cases have almost doubled in Muktsar district within a month. The number of positive cases reached 197 on Wednesday, from 106 on September 18. District Epidemiologist Dr Sandeep Kaur said: “Our teams are destroying dengue larvae and we request people to keep their surroundings clean.” tns

Rape victim dies, 1 booked

Faridkot: A day after a teenaged girl was allegedly raped and poisoned, the victim succumbed to internal bleeding here on Thursday. The victim was allegedly raped by her neighbour and the accused had recorded a video to blackmail her. Suspect Jeeta Singh has been booked on rape and murder charges. tns

BSF shoots down drone

Chandigarh: The BSF shot down a drone near the International Border in Tarn Taran on Wednesday night. The remains of the drone were seized today. BSF troops had intercepted the movement of a drone near Mastgarh village, a BSF officer said. A joint search operation with the Punjab Police was carried out today and the broken drone was recovered from fields near the village, he added. TNS

Cong leader joins AAP

Chandigarh: Congress Assembly elections candidate from Majitha Jagwinder Pal Singh Jagga joined AAP today. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inducted him into the party. Jagga was a Congress worker since 1987 and was elected a councillor in 1992. He was the Youth Punjab Congress’s general secretary in 1999 and was also given the responsibility of the district president of Amritsar rural in early 2000s.

