197 taken into preventive custody released

CHANDIGARH, March 26
The police have released 197 persons of the 353 arrested under preventive sections of law on account of apprehension of breach of peace and disturbance in law and order since March 18.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said directions had been issued to all SSPs and Commissioners of Police to ensure that no innocent person was harassed or arrested. Investigating officers and their supervisory officers should first examine the available evidence and satisfy themselves before undertaking any preventive arrest.
The DGP said apart from 353 persons, 40 persons had been arrested under substantive criminal offences and seven had been detained under the National Security Act.
