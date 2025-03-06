198 property registrations done across district: DC

The property registration process in the district ran smoothly on Wednesday, with 198 registries completed across various tehsil complexes.

DC Aashika Jain said the property registration service would continue without interruption, adding no resident would face any inconvenience. She said instructions had been given to officials to ensure the smooth handling of registrations. Jain stressed there would be no tolerance for complacency and priority should always be given to citizen services in government offices.

On Wednesday, Hoshiarpur Tehsil saw the highest number of registries, with 62 completed, followed by 30 in Bhunga, 24 in Tanda, 25 in the sub-registrar offices in Dasuya and Gardhiwala and 12 in Hajipur, Talwara and 23 were processed in Garshankar sub-division.