19L students to get bananas in mid-day meal

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 28

The Punjab State Mid-Day Meal Society has decided to weekly serve bananas to around 19 lakh students enrolled in the government and government-aided schools from UKG to Class VIII across the state.

The society’s state General Manager has directed the school heads and district education officers to start providing a banana to each student on Mondays, starting from January 1 to March 31.

Under the scheme, the students are provided with a cooked meal, for which the foodgrains (rice and wheat) are provided by the Central Government. The cooking cost of the meal is shared by the Centre and state government in a ratio of 60:40.

The cooking cost per child (UKG to Class V) is Rs 5.45 per day, whereas the cost for upper primary classes (VI-VIII) is Rs 8.17 per head.

The schools will be accordingly given Rs 5 per banana for each student. In the letter issued by the General Manager to the schools, a social audit was conducted at Punjab University in 10 districts under the scheme on the directions of the Central government. During the audit, students’ parents suggested the teachers to incorporate healthy fruits in the mid-day meal.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridkot