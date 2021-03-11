Rs 1K freebie when fiscal health improves: Punjab Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan

Tribune News Service

Amritsar/Chandigarh, May 13

One of the pre-poll promises of extending Rs 1,000 monetary aid to each women voter in Punjab may not be implemented in the near future, if the statement of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan is anything to go by. The much-talked-about freebie, among others, was announced during the election campaigning at a time when the state was already burdened under heavy debt. Addressing a rally in Moga last year, AAP’s supremo Arvind Kejriwal had promised to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the account of every woman aged 18 or above.

Revitalising exchequer We are trying to revitalise exchequer weakened by erstwhile leadership. Once it is done, the promise will be executed. — Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Vidhan Sabha Speaker

Nonetheless, Sandhwan, who was in Amritsar today to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, shied away from responding to a question about government’s plans to execute the monetary benefit to women. “We are trying to revitalise the state exchequer that was weakened by the erstwhile leadership. Once it is done, the promise of monetary assistance to women too would be executed,” he said.

He said the government was committed to the welfare of the state. “The government can guarantee to bring back its lost glory. I am in constant touch with the state government functionaries. Give us time to streamline the 75 years old glitches,” he said.

This statement by the Speaker has not been taken well by officials in Finance Department. While they question his statement on the matter, they reiterate the Budget proposals are still being worked out and the government was looking at how best they could include all guarantees given by the party before the elections.

Yesterday, the Punjab Finance Department, while addressing mediapersons in Chandigarh, had said the government was committed to fulfilling all guarantees made to the people, during the five years of their rule.

#arvind kejriwal #kultar singh sandhwan