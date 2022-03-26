1st arrest on anti-graft helpline plaint

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 25

A clerk at the tehsildar office here has been arrested in connection with one of the first formal FIRs to be registered on the basis of a complaint received on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s newly launched anti-corruption helpline.

This is the first such arrest after the launch of helpline ‘9501200200’ on March 23. In the complaint filed yesterday, the complainant had alleged a woman clerk at the Tehsildar-1 office had demanded a bribe of Rs 4.80 lakh to facilitate job.

Upon verification, the complaint was found to be true, said officials of the Vigilance department today. The woman was arrested last night after a detailed investigation by the department.

The clerk, Meena, had allegedly accepted Rs 4.80 lakh from the complainant over a period of nearly one year. Vigilance sources said the complainant, who met the clerk at a wedding in Bhogpur a year ago, had been promised a job for his daughter at Ludhiana in lieu of graft.

Most of the money was transferred to the clerk’s accounts, while Rs 1 lakh was handed over in cash.

After the complaint and subsequent investigation, an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was lodged against the clerk.

The clerk, who is two months pregnant, was taken into custody after a medical check-up at the Civil Hospital and clearance from doctors.

Meenu has been placed under suspension. During the period, she would report to the SDM office at Nakodar.

Sources at the Civil Hospital said Meenu was brought last night after her arrest, when she complained of nausea and sickness. She remained admitted overnight and was discharged this afternoon.