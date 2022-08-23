2,000 litres of ENA seized near Doraha

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

In a joint operation on Monday, an excise team from Ludhiana along with the Khanna CIA Police seized 2,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol (ENA) near Doraha.

An official spokesperson of the Excise Department said ENA was the raw material from which liquor was made and in case any uncontrolled toxicity creeps in, it could result in a major tragedy like the one which happened two years ago in Tarn Taran district, claiming many lives.

Giving details of the operation, the spokesperson said a naka was erected on the Ludhaiana-Chandigarh road near Doraha on the basis of secret information. “The accused fled the naka in a vehicle (PB09 N 9001) and were chased till Doraha. Two persons, Gurvinder Singh and Sukhdev Singh, both residents of Chiddan village in Amritsar, were arrested,” he added.

The spokesperson further said eight big drums (200 litres each) and six cans (30 litres each) of ENA were seized from their possession. The vehicle has been impounded and a case has been registered.