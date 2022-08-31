2,000 litres of extra neutral alcohol seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Congratulating the Excise Department for averting a major tragedy by seizing 2,000 litres of illicit extra neutral alcohol (ENA), Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday directed the department to launch a statewide drive to stop its illicit liquor trade.

Chairing a review meeting, Cheema directed the department to further strengthen the enforcement drive against illicit liquor trade, especially of ENA which causes loss to state exchequer besides posing a threat to health. “In coordination with the district administration, the department should sensitise the methanol dealers to ensure that there is no illegal pilferage or unauthorised sale of methyl alcohol which can lead to hooch tragedies,” said Cheema.

Meanwhile, the minister was apprised during the meeting that in July, the department had seized 15,131 bottles of Punjab medium liquor, 7,917 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor, 2,596 bottles of beer, 3,795 bottles of ready-to-drink liquor, 7,24,694 liters of lahan, 5,895 litres of illicit liquor, 784 working stills in 2,700 raids and at 2,998 nakas (check-post). As many as 320 persons have been arrested and 414 FIRs have been registered. The conviction rate for July stands at 81.72 per cent.

The Finance Minister also reviewed the status of reconciliation of revenue figures of the Excise Department for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 with the Treasury.

#harpal cheema