2.1 kg heroin, drones seized in Amritsar

Chandigarh, October 29
In separate incidents, three drones and a consignment of smuggled narcotics were seized along the border in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
On Sunday evening, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bhaini village in Amritsar Sector. A damaged China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, and a packet containing 2.146 kg heroin were recovered from the fields adjacent to the village. Two more drones were recovered in two separate places.
