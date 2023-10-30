2.1 kg heroin, drones seized in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 29

In separate incidents, three drones and a consignment of smuggled narcotics were seized along the border in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

On Sunday evening, a joint search operation was launched by the BSF and the Punjab Police on the outskirts of Bhaini village in Amritsar Sector. A damaged China-made DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter, and a packet containing 2.146 kg heroin were recovered from the fields adjacent to the village. Two more drones were recovered in two separate places.

