2,100 to get skill training, centre set up in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 13

In order to impart skill training to youth and make them eligible for jobs, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora launched Parivartan scheme. Under the scheme, skill training will be imparted for optional seven courses, which are high in demand.

Arora said, “A centre has been set up for this purpose at Alpha IT City, Mohali, with most advanced facilities to impart training.”

After inaugurating the scheme, Arora inspected the centre and interacted with youth, who were getting trained there.

He emphasised that such kind of schemes were the need of the hour to open new job avenues for the youth. He said it would also help in providing skilled manpower to industries.