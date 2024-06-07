Rs 2,178-cr revenue deficit in April

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, June 6

Punjab’s financial position continues to be “precarious” with the state suffering a revenue deficit of over Rs 2,178 crore in the first month of this fiscal year.

Fearing a continuation of the cut in the borrowing limit imposed last year by the Centre, the AAP government will find the going tough to meet its commitments for development; giving Rs 1,100 honorarium to all women; and building capital assets.

With the model code of conduct being in place since March onwards, the state government could not do much in meeting its revenue receipts, as revealed by fiscal indicators for April 2024.

The state earned Rs 6,487.20 crore in April, which is just 6.24 per cent of the revenue target for 2024-25. A sum of Rs 266 crore was received as grants-in-aid from the Centre, but the expenditure increased to Rs 8,665.31 crore, with state borrowing Rs 2,307.45 crore in April alone.

Punjab’s outstanding public debt, as on March 2024, is already unsustainable at Rs 3.43 lakh crore, with the state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio at 44.05 per cent. Slow revenue growth, high expenditure and burgeoning debt was discussed in detail during a meeting of the Finance Department held here today to take stock of the state’s financial health. The meeting was chaired by Finance Minister Harpal Cheema.

The government fears that the cut in borrowing limit imposed by the Centre last year will continue this year as well, leaving no fiscal space for the AAP government to undertake development works.

Last year, the Centre had imposed a cut of around Rs 1,800 crore on the state’s total borrowing limit by imposing curtailing the Special Assistance Grant made for reportedly violating norms of capital expenditure.

The state was also asked to bear the loss of Rs 2,400 crore incurred by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited although they had signed up for the UDAY scheme. That amount was adjusted against the borrowing limit of the state. Another Rs 300 cut was made in the Off Budget borrowings. These cuts are over and above the cuts imposed on the receipts due from the Centre — Rs 800 crore under the National Health Mission and Rs 6,200 crore dues as mandi fee and Rural Development Fund.

