2,184 get notice for drawing pension illegally

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, July 21

As many as 2,184 beneficiaries under a social welfare scheme in Muktsar district have been found getting Rs 1,500 monthly pension from the state government, but their annual income is more than Rs 60,000.

As per rules, a beneficiary’s annual income should not exceed Rs 60,000.

They have been served notices to produce their income certificates within 15 days. The district has 1,18,327 beneficiaries, including old-age people, widows, destitute children and disabled persons.

An officer in the Social Security, Woman and Child Development Department said, “We are told to serve notices on the beneficiaries having annual income more than Rs 60,000. We have no information how it will be recovered.”

In 2017, the department, through a verification drive, had identified 7,441 “ingenuine” beneficiaries in Muktsar, who withdrew Rs 15.7 crore pension illegally.

