Exemption in stamp duty charges: 9,111 registries done in Punjab on Friday

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 29

As many as 9,111 registries were done in various revenue department offices of the state as huge crowds were witnessed in some areas of Mohali, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar to avail the 2.25 per cent exemption in stamp duty charges on registration of properties and land on the last working day on Friday.

The government though issued orders later that the registration work would be done on Saturday also.

The last date to avail the exemption was April 30 and extended to May 15 on Friday afternoon. Applicants rued that the announcement came a bit late as majority of them flocked to the offices in the morning.

What added to the anxiety was that April 29 and 30 were Saturday and Sunday.

The government had announced that the registries would be done on April 27, despite it being a holiday on account of former CM Parkash Singh Badal's demise, but officials said very few registries were done.

Applicants said it has been an ordeal to get appointment for registration for the last two months.

On April 5, hundreds of residents and applicants at the sub-tehsil and tehsil offices had a harrowing day as their properties and land registration work was halted after the government notification for extension of the deadline from March 31 to April 30 did not reach the appropriate registering authorities on time. The Punjab government had extended the deadline on March 31 for public to avail exemption from March 31 to April 30.

#Mohali