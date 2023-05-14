2.31 lakh cases taken up during Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

As many as 2,31,456 cases were taken up by 323 Benches during the National Lok Adalat organised throughout Punjab. Long pending matters relating to matrimonial and property disputes, cheque-bounce, labour, criminal compoundable cases and cancellation/untraced reports were taken up and awards passed after amicable settlement between the parties.

The adalats were held under Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of Punjab State Legal Services Authority. Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Additional Member-Secretary Smriti Dhir described the Lok Adalat as one of the most constructive tools to settle the grievances of the litigants in an amicable way.

She pointed out that the needy persons, particularly the marginalised sections of society, could avail the facility through 24X7 toll-free helpline ‘1968’ for legal assistance.

In Barnala, 4,113 cases were taken up of which 2,560 cases were disposed of and awards of Rs 12,09,00,242 were passed. Barnala District Legal Services Authority chairman BBS Teji said seven Benches were constituted to dispose of cases.

As many as 36,315 cases, involving an award of Rs 63,73,44,673 were settled out of 49,087 matters in the National Lok Adalat held at Ludhiana under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman District Legal Services Authority Munish Singal. A total of 28 Lok Adalat Benches were set up to resolve the disputes.