2.33L students enrolled in scholarship scheme

Chandigarh, October 12
The enrolment figures under the Scheduled Caste (SC) post-matric scholarship scheme have registered an increase over the last four years.
From an abysmally low enrolment of 1.76 lakh students in 2020-2021, the enrolment figure touched 2.33 lakh students this year. In 2017, around three lakh SC students had benefited from the scheme.
Officials in the Social Welfare Department said the target was to get 2.50 lakh students enrolled in the scheme. An official said the increase in enrolment is attributable to the government keeping the scholarship portal open for a longer duration. The portal was otherwise closed in September every year, he added.
