2,413 polling stations in Punjab critical: CEO

Chandigarh, March 19

Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C today said 2,413 polling stations out of the 24,433 in the state were identified as critical, warranting additional security measures.

Addressing a press conference here today on poll arrangements, the CEO said 24,433 wall writings, 15,653 posters, 7,511 banners had been removed.

He emphasised that to prevent the misuse of muscle and money power, 25 companies of paramilitary forces had been deployed and additional deployments would be made based on threat assessment. Security forces had made seizures of cash and drugs worth Rs 113.45 crore since March 1, he added.

He further said 119 complaints had been received via C-Vigil, with 86 being found valid and addressed. CCTV cameras had been installed at inter-state checkpoints and flying squads equipped with necessary tools deployed at inter-district checkpoints. Efforts were on to increase voter turnout in around 12,000 polling stations where it was lower than the national and state averages in Lok Sabha elections 2019, he said. — TNS

Chhabeel for voters

As the elections will be held during the peak summer, we will make arrangements for ‘chhabeel (sweetened water)’, there will be shades. There will be many facilities for voters so that our voting percentage increases. Sibin C, CEO