2,420 pilgrims on visit to Pakistan gurdwaras for Guru Nanak Parkash Purb celebrations: MHA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today said a total of 2,420 Indian pilgrims had gone to Pakistan to take part in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations through the Attari border on a 10-day visa. They are supposed to return by November 15.

Another group of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, through ICP Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar, today to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurpurb, said the MHA, adding that this group included 429 Indian nationals and 4 OCI cardholders.

“PM Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurpurb and with the same spirit, the ministry made all arrangements for the pilgrims,” an MHA statement read.

