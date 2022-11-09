2,420 pilgrims on visit to Pakistan gurdwaras for Guru Nanak Parkash Purb celebrations: MHA

New Delhi, November 8
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today said a total of 2,420 Indian pilgrims had gone to Pakistan to take part in the Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations through the Attari border on a 10-day visa. They are supposed to return by November 15.
Another group of 433 pilgrims from India visited Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, through ICP Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar, today to offer prayers on the occasion of Gurpurb, said the MHA, adding that this group included 429 Indian nationals and 4 OCI cardholders.
“PM Narendra Modi has always given special importance to the celebrations of Gurpurb and with the same spirit, the ministry made all arrangements for the pilgrims,” an MHA statement read.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president
Polls 104 votes against Bibi Jagir Kaur’s 42
Justice DY Chandrachud takes oath as 50th Chief Justice of India
President Draupadi Murmu administer the oath of office to Ju...
DMK, allies petition President for ‘sacking’ Tamil Nadu governor, slam him for ‘communal’ remarks
Among others, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance take ...
Kerala govt intends to replace governor as universities’ chancellor through ordinance: Higher Education Minister
The decision to issue the ordinance taken at a cabinet meeti...
UGC scraps rule on publishing in journals before final submission of PhD thesis
It will no longer be mandatory to publish research papers pu...