2.43 kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A joint team of the Punjab Police and the BSF on Friday morning took possession of 2.43 kg heroin from the residence of Bittu Singh. The consignment was thrown by a drone appeared from the Pakistan side. OC

38-year-old man ends life

Abohar: A 38-year-old man died by suicide by consuming poison in his house in Dharam Nagari here on Friday. His brother said that Ravi Kumar was upset after his wife deserted him three years ago and started living with her parents. After he consumed poison, Ravi was taken to a hospital but doctors declared him dead. OC

23 pupils leave for Sriharikota

Chandigarh: Twentythree students of government School today left for Sriharikota to be part of the launch of PSLV-C57 Aditya L1.

#Abohar #Border Security Force BSF #Pakistan #Punjab Police #Tarn Taran