2.5 kg heroin seized by BSF

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur: BSF troops of the 136th Battalian deputed near Mabbo ke BOP along the Indo-Pak border have seized three packets of heroin weighing 2.5 kg from the fields of a farmer. As per information, following specific inputs, a search operation was carried out by the troops in the area.

Expedite flyover work: Bains

Chandigarh: Taking note of delay in completion of the Nangal flyover, Cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Wednesday ordered the private company to complete the construction by doing the work in two shifts. TNS

Speaker releases book

Chandigarh: “Wah Zindagi!”, a book penned by Narinder Pal Singh Jagdeo, Information and Public Relations Officer in the Punjab Government, was released by Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan here on Wednesday. The book is a collection of 50 articles featuring anecdotes from the author’s life. TNS

Transformer gutted

Abohar: Power supply in Bhagwanpura was disrupted due to a fire after blasts in a transformer at 12.15 am. Panicked residents said they tried to inform PSPCL officials through the integrated complaint centre, but there was no response. MC fire tenders and the police reached the site and doused the fire. OC

Two dogs electrocuted

Abohar: Two dogs, who reportedly came into contact with a handpump installed near Arut Ji Maharaj Chowk, were electrocuted. There was possibly a fault in an electricity wire. People informed the PSPCL immediately. SDO Parminder Singh said power supply was suspended in the area and a team had been formed to detect the fault. OC

IAF training for 3 women

Chandigarh: Three lady cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, Mohali, — Nivedita Saini, Savleen Kaur and Haroop Kaur — have been selected for pre-commission training at the premier Indian Air Force Academy, Dundigal. TNS

#Border Security Force BSF #Ferozepur