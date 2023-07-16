2,560 cases pending, cannot give early dates: Trial court

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, July 15

The delay in justice before the lower courts has been a matter of surmises for long. But a report submitted by a trial court Judge before the Punjab and Haryana High Court confirms that justice is indeed a long road given the “huge pendency” of trials before the subordinate judiciary. The report came in a case where a murder accused has spent almost four years in custody without progress in the trial.

In his report placed before Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan, the trial court Judge said the total pendency of cases with him was 2,560, including 476 sessions-trials under the provisions of the NDPS Act. Besides this, 11 trials were pending under the Prevention of Corruption Act and 220 trials under the provisions of the IPC. As such, the court cannot give short adjournments. The report also mentioned the non-appearance of witnesses before the trial court at times.

Justice Sangwan was hearing the second petition for a grant of regular bail in an FIR registered on July 14, 2019, for murder and another offence under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC at Bhawanigarh police station in Sangrur district.

Justice Sangwan’s Bench was told that the initial plea was dismissed as withdrawn in March 2022. His counsel submitted that the petitioner was in custody for the last four years and the case was still at the stage of recording the prosecution evidence. Just five of 28 prosecution witnesses had been examined.

Taking up the matter, Justice Sangwan had on a previous date of hearing called for the report regarding the reasons for the delay. The report, dated May 24, submitted pursuant to the high court directions, said the charges were framed on November 18, 2019. But the case was adjourned from March 2020 to May 31, 2021, following the Covid-19 outbreak. The case was fixed for the prosecution evidence for the first time on May 22 last.

“In view of the Supreme Court judgment in Mohd Muslim alia Hussain’s case and also in view of the request made by the trial court that because of huge pendency of cases/trials, short adjournments are not possible, this petition is allowed and the petitioner is directed to be released on regular bail subject to furnishing his bail/surety bonds,” Justice Sangwan concluded.