2,570 cows dead due to lumpy skin disease

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 13

As many as 2,570 cows have died in the state and 65,829 cows have been infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) which is showing no signs of slowing down.

Buffaloes not infected We are ensuring that the cattle get the goatpox vaccine. The disease is primarily affecting cows. A very miniscule number of buffaloes has been infected. — Dr Ram Pal Mittal, Joint Director, Animal husbandry department Infections 5,967 Jalandhar 5,027 Muktsar Deaths Muktsar 364 Bathinda 219 Fazilka 90 Jalandhar 53

As many as 1,69,844 cattle have been vaccinated with the goatpox vaccine to prevent the disease.

While the total LSD-infected cows till yesterday were 60,329, the total deaths were 2114. In a single day, a whopping 5,500 new cows have been infected and 456 cows have died.

Jalandhar, Muktsar, Fazilka and Bathinda districts are the worst-affected due to lumpy skin disease.

While the most cows (5,967) have been infected in Jalandhar, 5,027 cows have been infected in Muktsar. The most deaths (364) have been reported from Muktsar.

After Muktsar, the most deaths have been reported from Bathinda where 219 cows have died and Fazilka where 90 cows have died. In the district with most infected animals — Jalandhar — as many as 53 cows have died.

In Jalandhar district, 2,700 cattle were infected till

August 7, but the rapid spread of the disease after that has worried experts. In the Doaba region, 13,476 cows have been infected and 115 have died.

A high-level committee comprising three ministers had been formed on Wednesday (comprising Finance Minister Harpal Cheema, Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar) to check the spread of the disease. Funds worth Rs 76 lakh have also been released to procure medicines.

Joint Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Dr Ram Pal Mittal said, “We are ensuring that cattle get the goatpox vaccine. The disease is primarily affecting cows. A very miniscule number of buffaloes has been infected across the state.

“The situation is being reviewed daily by ministers. The department is also working to counter rumour-mongering. Lumpy skin disease is not a zoonotic disease. It doesn’t spread to humans. The milk of cows infected with lumpy skin disease is also safe for consumption after boiling. 1,69,844 cattle have already been vaccinated across the state. In the first stage of the vaccine, only healthy cows are being vaccinated.” Dr Mittal added that the third lot of vaccines had arrived.