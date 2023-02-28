2.6 kg narcotics seized along IB in Tarn Taran

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 27

The Border Security Force seized over two and a half kg of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, along the International Border in Tarn Taran district on Monday.

“Around 6.45 am, BSF troops observed suspicious packets lying on the slope of a bundh near the border fencing near Mehdipur village,” a BSF officer said.

During a detailed search of the area, the BSF troops recovered five packets, weighing 2.66 kg, wrapped with yellow-coloured tape, he added.

Last night, the BSF had shot down a Chinese drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace from Pakistan in the Amritsar Sector.