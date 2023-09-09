Rs 2.69-cr cotton seed subsidy given to 15K Punjab farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department has transferred Rs 2.69 crore as cotton seed subsidy into the bank accounts of 15,541 farmers in the state.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian today said a total of Rs 17.02 crore had been transferred into the accounts of 87,173 farmers so far through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

The AAP government had promised 33 per cent subsidy to farmers on cotton seeds. The subsidy is being provided on seeds certified by Punjab Agricultural University.

Earlier, the Agriculture Department had released Rs 14.33 crore to 71,632 beneficiary farmers. The subsidy would be released to other eligible farmers in the coming days, he said.

