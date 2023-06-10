2.7 lakh jobs in pvt sector soon: Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said that after giving over 29,000 government jobs to the youth in the past one year, his government would now ensure 2.77 lakh jobs to them in the private sector.

In a message to the youth, he said it was a matter of pride and satisfaction that the state government had provided over 29,000 jobs to the youth in various departments of the state government so far. It was a record as none of the previous governments had given so many jobs to the youth in its first year, he added.

The CM claimed that his government was making efforts to generate jobs in the private sector too. Private investment worth around Rs 48,000 crore had been roped in for the state so far, he claimed. This was expected to generate at least 2.77 lakh jobs for the youth.