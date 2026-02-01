2.7L SC students await post-matric scholarship dues

Nearly 2.7 lakh Scheduled Caste (SC) students, enrolled with private educational institutions, are waiting for the disbursal of the SC post-matric scholarship.

Almost a week ago, CM Bhagwant Mann at a function in Jalandhar had announced the release of Rs 271 crore under the scholarship scheme to 2.7 lakh students. About 10,000 SC students from private educational institutions in Jalandhar and adjoining districts had been called to participate in the event.

The timing of the event was significant as it was held on the eve of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan on February 1, the birth anniversary of the Guru.

Sources said though the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment had sent requisition of the scholarship amount to the Finance Department, the latter was yet to release the amount. The amount has to be disbursed among the 2.7 lakh students enrolled during year 2025-26 till date.

This is second instalment of the scholarship amount that has to be released. Four months ago, the department had released Rs 40 crore for 20,000 students enrolled in Class 10+2 in government schools.

Dr Baljeet Kaur, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, said the requisition had been sent the same day to the Finance Department to release the funds. The funds would be released tomorrow, she said.

From a low count of 1.75 lakh students, the enrolment has been increased to over 2.5 lakh this year. “Under the funding pattern, the Centre-state contribution is pegged at a 60:40 ratio. While Rs 271 crore is the state share, the remaining Rs 350 crore has to be paid by the Centre. Once the state deposits its share on the portal, the Centre releases the remaining share. Then, the entire scholarship amount is released into Aadhaar-linked accounts of the beneficiary students,” said officials.

Manjeet Singh, patron of the Joint Action Committee of unaided colleges, said institutions have been waiting for the release of the funds since the CM announcement on January 30.