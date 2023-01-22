2 accomplices of Landa booked

Amritsar, January 21
The Punjab Police have booked two close associates of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa Harike, for attempt to murder.
Rajan Bhatti of Gurdaspur and Kamaljit Singh, alias Chinna of Makhu in Ferozepur, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell yesterday while one of their accomplices Paraminder Singh, alias Pappu of Sathiala, had fled from the spot.
Acting on information provided by Bhatti, Chinna was arrested from a hotel in Beas following an encounter. A cop identified as Yogesh was injured during the encounter. The Delhi Police had zeroed in on Bhatti for targeted killings in Punjab at the behest of Landa and Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda.
